Stuff happens: opening up to intransitive Japanese verbs

“Please open,” said the dentist, and these words gave me something to think about during the uncomfortable moments of oral inspection that followed. Because what she actually said was 開いてください (Aite kudasai), a request form of the verb 開く (aku, open). However, 開く is an intransitive verb, meaning that it does not take a direct object.

I don’t know if linguists have a different idea of grammar than dentists, but to me this all but sounded like a request straight to the mouth (“Mouth, open”), rather than to the person in charge of that mouth. What I, who happened to be that person, would have expected is a construction using the transitive verb 開ける (akeru, open) — though I felt it unwise to start a discussion with my dentist at this point.

The distinction between intransitive and transitive is one of the most fundamental ways of categorizing verbs and, unlike in English, this distinction is very systematically encoded in Japanese. The 開く vs. 開ける pair is but one of countless examples where a verb stem combines with two different endings to express intransitivity (“The mouth opens”) or transitivity (“The patient opens his mouth”). While there are a handful of comparable examples in English, such as lie vs. lay, sit vs. seat, and rise vs. raise, most of the time one and the same English verb is used for both intransitive and transitive purposes.

Here are a few more examples where two different Japanese forms translate as the same English verb: 閉まる (shimaru, something closes) vs. 閉める (shimeru, close something), 動く (ugoku, something moves) vs. 動かす (ugokasu, move something), 起きる (okiru, someone wakes up) vs. 起こす (okosu, wake someone up), and ぶつかる (butsukaru, bump into something) vs. ぶつける (butsukeru, bump something into something).

It’s not always easy to know which is which. My personal rule of thumb is that transitive verbs tend to have a “sharper” ending — like す, for instance, which is a fairly reliable indicator of transitivity. On the other hand, there are a few nasty pairs that seem to exist for the sole purpose of confusion. In our “opening” example from the dentist, for instance, we have the intransitive-transitive pair 開く (aku) vs. 開ける (akeru). Other verbs work just the opposite way, as in the case of the intransitive 裂ける (sakeru, something splits) and the transitive 裂く (saku, split something).

In addition, there are a few covert pairs that, due to historical accidents, ended up with different kanji in their stem. Examples are 座る (suwaru, sit) vs. 据える (sueru, put, install, seat) and 廃る (sutaru, fall out of use, be disgraced) vs. 捨てる (suteru, dump, abandon).

One common translation pattern for Japanese intransitive verbs is to use an English passive. Take examples like the transitive 決める (kimeru, decide), かたづける (katazukeru, tidy up) and 捕まえる (tsukamaeru, arrest), and their intransitive correspondents, 決まる (kimaru, be decided), かたづく (katazuku, be tidied up) and 捕まる (tsukamaru, be arrested). As can be seen here, while in Japanese it suffices to tinker a little bit with the endings of these verbs to “intransitize” them, you would have to go through great pains to engineer a nonpassive English translation for them.

Given these differing preferences, Japanese is sometimes classified as a “become language” as opposed to English being a “do language.” This means that whereas English prefers to describe things in terms of an actor who performs some action on an object, in Japanese such things often seem to happen more or less out of themselves.

Here is an example: When you have looked for something in vain, the best way to express your efforts in English is “I didn’t find it” (transitive). By contrast, in Japanese most people would choose the intransitive verb form 見つからなかった (mitsukaranakatta, “It wasn’t to be found”) rather than use the transitive verb 見つける (mitsukeru, find).

This general tendency may be one reason why, as in the case of my dentist, we find these strange intransitive constructions in Japanese directives. On the phone, for instance, it is totally normal to say お母さんに代わってください (Okāsan ni kawatte kudasai, “Please put your mother on the phone”). If taken literally, this is an invocation to the current, child-on-the-phone state of affairs to transform into one where the mother will be on the phone, not suggesting any human interference whatsoever.

Likewise, in Japanese families, you commonly hear things such as もっと早く気がつきなさい (Motto hayaku ki ga tsukinasai, “Come to notice this more quickly”) or ６時過ぎにならないでください (Rokuji sugi ni naranai de kudasai, “Don’t become later than six”). The good thing about this is that you don’t even need an appointment at the dentist’s to witness intransitive verbs doing quite transitive things.