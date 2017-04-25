‘Yes, We Love Cats Any Time!’

April 29-June 11

Cats have a long history as subjects of stories and artworks in Japan and were particularly popular in kabuki plays and ukiyo-e prints. It’s believed that the animals were first introduced to Japan during the Yayoi Period (200 B.C.-A.D. 250) and became fashionable as domestic pets for the upper class during the Heian Period (794-1185). By the Edo Period (1603-1868) they were being depicted as both auspicious and ominous creatures that could bring about blessings and hardships.

This exhibition looks at ukiyo-e prints and maneki-neko (fortune cats), while tracing the history of cat booms in Japan.

The Museum of Kyoto; 623-1 Higashikata-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto. Karasuma-Oike Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 7:30 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 075-222-0888; www.bunpaku.or.jp/en