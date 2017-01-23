Hovasse appointed as Japan’s first foreign-born women’s basketball national team head coach

Having achieved successful results over the past several years, the Japan women’s national basketball team is shooting for a medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Japan Basketball Association believes it has chosen the best person available to lead the squad and turn that goal into a reality.

The JBA announced on Monday that American Tom Hovasse will be the new head coach for the team starting this spring.

The 49-year-old will be the first-ever non-Japanese head coach for the women’s national team, replacing Tomohide Utsumi, who guided it to the quarterfinal round at last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.

Hovasse, who has worked as an assistant under Utsumi for the national team for the last few years, currently serves as the head coach of the Jx-Eneos Sunflowers of the Women’s Japan Basketball League, but will leave the position to concentrate on the national team job.

Hovasse will begin working as the new head coach for the Japan team in April, a few weeks after the current WJBL season ends. The details of his contract are undisclosed but he is expected to lead the team through the Tokyo Games.

JBA technical director Tomoya Higashino said that Japan is not assured of a medal at the Tokyo Games just because it has performed well at international tournaments in recent years, including the FIBA Asia Championship and the Rio Olympics. He added that the task will be even tougher now that Japan has put itself on the global map of women’s basketball and other countries know how good it is.

“This is a decision for Japanese basketball to make further progress,” Higashino said. “With 2020 in mind, we needed to make a change here. And we decided to go with Coach Hovasse. His players trust him, he is very detail-oriented as a coach, and he has a lot of passion and leadership. So we believe he’s the right person to lead the team.”

Speaking in both fluent Japanese and English at a news conference at a Tokyo hotel, Hovasse said he was “humbled” and “grateful” to take the helm of Akatsuki Japan as the first non-Japanese head coach.

“My children were born here and I feel like Japan is my second home,” said Hovasse, who was a forward for Toyota and Toshiba (now known as the Alvark Tokyo and Kawasaki Brave Thunders of the B. League, respectively) of the Japanese men’s top league, winning multiple scoring titles, in the 1990s. The Colorado native also played in two games for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks during the 1994-95 season.

Hovasse has been on the Sunflowers coaching staff since 2010 and was promoted to head coach this season. He has guided the powerhouse club to a 24-0 record so far in the 2016-17 campaign.

“I always tell my players to challenge themselves to get better,” Hovasse said, when asked what made him take the job. “I’ve had a phenomenal challenge in the past eight years, and I thought this would be my next challenge.”

The mission that has been given to Hovasse, which is to win a medal at the Tokyo Games, will not be easy to accomplish.

Admitting that Japan lacks height, Hovasse said that the national team would need to build is own, Japanese way of playing, while the team also needs to develop its physicality to compete on a par on the global stage.

“Japanese players are smaller, but they play fast and their team work is better than any other country,” said Hovasse, a Pennsylvania State University alum. “And we are going to have to play defense, which is really important. Offensively, we are going to play fast-pace, a lot of transition, and the balance between inside and outside will be important as well.”

What’s promising for Hovasse is that his players on the national team will be tireless hard workers who will follow his coaching and orders.

“As a player and as a coach, I’ve been all over the world and women’s players here in Japan, I’ve never seen a more dedicated group of players. It doesn’t matter whatever country you are from, Japanese women work harder than any other country I’ve seen. And the staff as well.”

JBA president Yuko Mitsuya, a former Olympic volleyball player, expressed her high expectations for the Hovasse-led Japanese team.

“We would like to ask coach Hovasse to establish ‘Japan’s Way’ that delivers wins at the 2020 Olympics despite your size disadvantage,” she said.

The 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup will be held in July in Bangalore, India. The top four finishers will earn berths for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.