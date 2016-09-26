Osako scores in Cologne draw

Japan striker Yuya Osako bagged his second goal of the season on Sunday but FC Cologne had to be content with a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Bundesliga newcomer RB Leipzig.

Leipzig took the lead early on when summer signing Oliver Burke netted his first-ever Bundesliga goal, but Cologne hit back midway through the first half when Osako scored from a tight angle for his second goal in as many games.

“I got a good strike on the ball,” said Osako. “The coach (Peter Stoger) tells me I’m free to play as I like and tells me he believes in my ability. I am grateful for that.”