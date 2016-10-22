Wake up and smell the coffee

An elderly couple enters a “third wave” specialty coffee shop where more than 20 varieties of beans sit on display.

Elderly man: Where’s the Blue Mountain? Specialty coffee? What’s so special about it if there’s no Blue Mountain?

— Blue Door Coffee, Aoba-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

