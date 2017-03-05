Ito tops Takanashi for large hill title in Sapporo

Yuki Ito bettered this season’s overall World Cup champ Sara Takanashi for two days in a row as she won the large hill title at the International Miyasama Ski Games on Sunday.

Ito, who won the normal hill title a day earlier, reached the hill size point of 137 meters with her first attempt at K-123 Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium. Her 126.5 meters in the second jump saw her claim 257.0 points in total for her third title at the event.

Takanashi was again left to settle for a runner-up spot behind Ito in Sapporo as she could only leap 122 and 128 meters to log 229.7 points.

“I’ve given my best shot. The average (level) of my jumps has gone up and I rate myself for that,” said Ito, who has won four World Cup events this season including her career first.

“I’m looking forward to Oslo (for the final World Cup event of season on March 12) as it’s an event that really excites me every year.”

Takanashi, who can secure a record 54th World Cup title in Oslo — which like Sunday will also use a large hill, vowed to build after unsatisfactory outings over the weekend.

“I couldn’t produce jumps that would have satisfied me, I couldn’t enjoy it,” she said. “I wanted to give a good performance (before the home crowd) but failed to come up with big jumps and I’m really disappointed. I wasn’t able to use my legs (for the first jump).

“It was a great simulation though (for Oslo). I could feel the speed, the length of time in the air and believe it’s now easier for me to come up with the right kind of image. I definitely want to enjoy my jumps next time.”