Japan women clobber Kazakhstan to claim bronze medal in curling

Japan cruised past Kazakhstan 17-0 in the women’s curling bronze-medal match on Thursday at the Asian Winter Games.

A day after suffering a 6-5 defeat to China in the semifinals, Japan ended the tournament by trouncing Kazakhstan, scoring four points in an end twice before the sides shook hands following the eighth end.

“This is a medal filled with frustration,” said two-time Olympian Mari Motohashi, whose side made repeated mistakes late in its loss to China.

“(The semifinal defeat) made my desire to take my teammates to the Olympics stronger. We are behind China and South Korea in terms of mental strength. Whether we are talented individually means nothing if we can’t get stronger as a team.”

China and South Korea meet in the final on Friday.