Smile Japan overwhelms Thailand, advances to women’s ice hockey final

Japan hammered Thailand 37-0 to make it four wins out of four in the women’s ice hockey competition at the Asian Winter Games on Thursday.

Smile Japan, which recently qualified for next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, faces China for the gold medal in its final match on Saturday.

The Chinese have a 3-1 record after tasting defeat for the first time earlier in the day, losing 3-2 to South Korea in a shootout.

The South Koreans have a 2-2 record along with Kazakhstan, a 19-0 winner over Hong Kong.