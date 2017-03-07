Nagano solicits outside help after losing most-seasoned rescue chopper pilot in crash

Nagano is seeking cooperation from other prefectures to prepare for disasters in the mountains after its only fire helicopter pilot with ample experience was killed in a crash Sunday during a drill.

Masaji Iwata, 56, was one of the nine members of a rescue crew who was killed in the crash on a snowy mountain in Nagano. Iwata had over 27 years of experience with over 5,100 hours of flight time.

According to the Nagano Prefectural Government, there are two other fire helicopter pilots, but they are still undergoing training.

Because the crashed helicopter was the only one in the prefecture able to fight fires from the sky, the prefecture said it will have to depend on six neighboring prefectures, including Niigata and Gifu, with which Nagano has signed a mutual support agreement. Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe said Monday the prefecture may sign agreements with more regional governments to receive support in the case of disasters.

Nagano is anticipating the need for more rescue services as more people take to the mountains during the spring snowmelt.

Experts say the shortage and aging of fire helicopter pilots is becoming a serious problem in Japan, where moutainous areas cover some 70 percent of the land.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, all prefectures except Saga and Okinawa have fire helicopters that are dispatched in the case of mountain fires and other disasters when land routes are blocked. Such helicopters were dispatched 6,842 times in 2015 nationwide, up 1.5 times from 2003. Some 30 percent were engaged in rescue activities.