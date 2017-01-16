Japan’s visa rules to ease for Indian university students

The government will ease tourist visa application rules for Indian university undergraduates, new graduates and postgraduate students on Feb. 1, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The change will allow undergraduates, recent graduates and postgraduates to use their enrollment or graduation certificates in place of the proof of financial means required to apply for tourist visas.

“We hope this measure will further promote interpersonal exchanges between Japanese and Indian young people,” Suga said Monday.

The relaxation of visa rules was announced in November when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Japan.