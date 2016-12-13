Universal Studios Japan to debut Nintendo-themed area in 2020

The operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka said Monday that it will open a Nintendo-themed area featuring the game maker’s popular characters by summer 2020, investing over ¥50 billion ($432 million).

USJ Co. said it will create an area called “Super Nintendo World,” showcasing iconic characters, including “Super Mario Bros.,” in its most expensive project to date.

The operator hopes to attract overseas game fans as inbound tourism is likely to increase in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The partially two-story venue will include rides, stores and restaurants.

Nintendo-themed areas will also open in theme parks in Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, after the launch in Osaka, the operator said. Construction of the area in Osaka is likely to begin next year.

USJ’s biggest project comes after it invested roughly ¥45 billion in the “Harry Potter” area, based on the Harry Potter film series. That area opened in 2014.