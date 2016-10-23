Abe to offer ¥5 billion in loans in talks with outspoken Philippine leader Duterte

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is looking to offer ¥5 billion ($48.2 million) in loans when he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte this week, bilateral diplomatic sources have said.

The financial support is aimed at helping facilitate agricultural development in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao — Duterte’s home base — the sources said Saturday. Duterte, who will make his first visit to Japan on Tuesday, was a longtime mayor of the island’s largest city, Davao.

The deal is expected to come after Duterte’s four-day visit to China last week underlined the Philippines’ diplomatic shift away from Washington and closer to Beijing’s orbit.

During his stay in China, Duterte announced his “separation” from the United States, a stunning but ambiguous statement that could upset the geopolitical balance in a region where Beijing and Washington are vying aggressively for influence.

The Philippines and China agreed Friday to practice self-restraint in the South China Sea and hold regular discussions on a bilateral basis in addressing maritime issues.

The agreement follows a sweeping ruling by an international arbitration tribunal in July that Beijing’s claims to historical rights in the much of the resource-rich South China Sea have no legal basis. The Philippines brought the case to the tribunal before Duterte took office in June.

Japan, a close U.S. ally and the Philippines’ largest trading partner last year, is seeking to cement ties to the Southeast Asian nation with the agricultural assistance.

But how effective such a move will be remains uncertain, as China also intends to provide significant economic aid.

Manila is expected to receive a total of $24 billion worth of investments and credit facilities from China, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Friday in Beijing.

Japan will extend loans to financial institutions in Mindanao to help farmers expand their business and improve productivity.

At the meeting with Duterte, Abe will also vow to strengthen cooperation in building infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation while also providing maritime patrol ships in a bid to show Tokyo’s full support for Manila, the sources said.

Abe will also reaffirm the importance of respecting the rule of law over the disputes in the South China Sea, the sources added.

As China has intensified its efforts to build military facilities in the disputed waters, Tokyo has demanded that Beijing respect the rule of law in settling the disputes with Manila and other claimants.