BOJ chief sees no need to cut rates now

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Saturday the central bank “will not hesitate” on monetary easing if necessary but the moderate recovery of the Japanese economy does not warrant such action now.

Referring to the bank’s forecast that the economy will grow about 1 percent in fiscal 2016 and accelerate toward 1.5 percent in fiscal 2017, largely due to hefty fiscal stimulus, Kuroda said, “The economy would move up, and at this stage we don’t think it’s necessary to further reduce” the negative 0.1 percent rate on some reserves that commercial banks park at the BOJ.

“But if it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to reduce interest rates or expand the asset purchase program,” he said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.

Asked whether the BOJ can lower the minus 0.1 percent rate to, for example, the European Central Bank’s deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent, Kuroda said it would be “technically possible” but he thinks the minus 0.1 percent is an “appropriate” level for now.

If the rate falls deeper into negative territory, it “could have a negative impact on the profitability of the financial system” or banking profits, although it “could have a stronger, positive impact on the real economy,” he said.

In the speech, Kuroda spoke of the BOJ’s shift in monetary policy to target interest rates instead of controlling the amount of assets it buys to flood the economy with cash in an effort to beat deflation and sustain growth.

Last month, the BOJ introduced the “yield curve control” policy by guiding the yield on 10-year government bonds to around zero percent while maintaining the minus 0.1 percent rate applied to some commercial bank deposits.

The central bank also announced it will keep expanding the monetary base until growth in the consumer price index excluding fresh food, a key gauge of inflation, “overshoots” its 2 percent target.

The BOJ chief played down suggestions by some scholars that central banks should raise their inflation targets from 2 percent to about 4 percent as a possible policy option to address declines in inflation expectations.

“Based on Japan’s experience, the argument that a central bank can lift inflation expectations of various economic entities simply by raising its inflation target seems a little naive to me,” he said.

Kuroda was in Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.