Sakai puts park off-limits after finding high levels of hexavalent chromium, cyanide in soil

The Sakai Municipal Government in Osaka Prefecture announced Thursday that hexavalent chromium compound measuring a maximum of 460 times higher than the environmental standard was found in park soil.

Cyanide exceeding the standard was also found at Namimatsu Park in the city’s Sakai Ward, municipal officials said. Touching hexavalent chromium solution or inhaling its vaporized form could cause skin rashes or inflammations, and contact with cyanide could cause headaches and dizziness.

The city has made the park off-limits, they said.

The municipal government received health hazard reports from several residents in the neighborhood and discovered that some chemical substances were leaked at a plating factory adjacent to the park, when it was demolished between May and June, according to the officials.

They said they have conducted hearings with residents and found that the health hazards were no longer existent.

The demolition of the factory began sometime around May, and the wrecker used a part of the park to place construction materials between May 10 and June 9 after getting permission from the city.

In June, the city received reports from residents saying something had irritated their eyes and caused them to vomit.

The officials said the city had received a report of the possible leakage from another resident in May, and confirmed it with the demolition firm. The firm admitted that it had spilled chemical substances at the site, but denied the substances had leaked to the park, they said.

“The city officials did not detect any smell at the time, so they only gave a warning to the demolition firm. We should have conducted resident hearings earlier,” a city official said.

The city will conduct a thorough examination of the soil in the park, implement further hearings on the demolition company and report the damage to police if necessary, they said.

“We hope the city will replace the soil as soon as possible and restore the park so that children can play there again,” a member of a local residents’ association said.