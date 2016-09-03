China’s rise, Russia’s shaky ties with West shape contents of Abe-Putin summit in Vladivostok

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Friday to meet in a western Japan city on Dec. 15, but the official visit is not expected to yield a breakthrough in a decades-old territorial dispute between the two countries.

While comments by Abe or government officials did not suggest the two leaders made any significant progress on the row over Russian-administered, Japan-claimed islands in their talks held on the sidelines of an economic forum, there are other incentives for the leaders to engage in frequent talks, political analysts said.

The disagreement over the group of islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

Japan intends to counter the rise of China, with which it also has a territorial dispute, while Russia wants to strengthen ties with Asian countries against the backdrop of its worsening relationship with Western nations over the Ukrainian crisis, analysts said.

For Moscow, deepening ties with Japan, a key U.S. ally in East Asia and a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies, is a way to ward off attempts to isolate Russia, still under Group of Seven-imposed economic sanctions in the wake of its annexation of the Crimea Peninsula in 2013 from Ukraine.

James Brown, an associate professor at Temple University in Tokyo who specializes in Japan-Russia relations, said Moscow will welcome the upcoming talks in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, as a sign of Abe’s willingness to build a new bilateral relationship.

“From the Russian side this is very helpful because it shows that the U.S. policy of isolating Russia is not going entirely well,” he said.

Japan had initially sought an official visit by Putin in 2014 but it was put off after the annexation of Crimea, deteriorating ties with the West and Japan.

Abe has repeatedly said he will resolve the long-standing territorial dispute over the islets off Hokkaido but has also security concerns in mind when strengthening relationship with Russia, the analysts said.

Tokyo was alarmed by the heightened presence since last month of Chinese government vessels around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, where the record-high number of such vessels have been spotted along with hundreds of Chinese fishing boats. The inhabited islets are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

Japan has also been calling on China to exercise restraint in its military buildup and other heightened maritime actions in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a vital sea lane for oil imports to Japan.

Among other areas of cooperation, Abe and Putin agreed in their meeting in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok to continue exchanges between defense authorities of the two countries, according to a Japanese official who was at the talks.

Abe expressed willingness for joint drills between their maritime authorities and called for more talks between his senior national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi, who heads the secretariat at the National Security Council, and Putin’s close aide, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of Russia.

Temple University’s Brown said, even without prospects of resolving the territorial dispute any time soon, Abe is “clearly influenced by the idea that closer ties with Russia makes sense for security reasons as well … Japan doesn’t want to be surrounded by hostile North Korea, hostile China and hostile Russia.”

“It’s actually not a bad calculation even if (the territorial talks) come to nothing,” Brown said

“What is the downside? At worst he ends with improved relations with Russia which provides economic opportunities and an improved security situation.”

“The Russian side is not going to embarrass him by making absolutely clear that he has no chance whatsoever (on retaking the islands). They will continue to show that they are willing to talk about the peace treaty,” he said.

With the island dispute remaining a relatively minor election issue, Abe appears to have limited risk of facing public backlash even if he fails to achieve a breakthrough in the territorial talks.