Miscommunicated Iwate evacuation info partly to blame for typhoon-triggered flood deaths

Bad communication among government agencies was partly to blame for the delay in evacuations in Iwaizumi, Iwate Prefecture, where 10 people died Tuesday after being hit by a flood triggered by Typhoon Lionrock, it was learned Thursday.

Nine people died in a nursing home in the town after the muddy flood blitzed through it. No evacuation advisory or order had been issued for the Otomo district of the town, where the facility was.

Also, the town of Iwaizumi issued an evacuation advisory in other districts, north of the town office, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but its advisory was not shared with the Iwate Prefectural Government, thus moves to promote it through wider channels were delayed, according to the prefecture. At 7 p.m. that day, the districts were not included in the prefecture’s list of areas where evacuations were advised or ordered.

Likewise, the prefecture’s river department had been monitoring the Omoto River, which runs through Iwaizumi, and learned that its levels had drastically risen around Tuesday evening and night, but did not convey the findings to the town. The prefectural officials said they did not “for fear of causing confusion to the town office.”

Police are trying to identify the bodies of nine men and women who lived in the nursing home and were swallowed up by the flood.