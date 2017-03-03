|

Patisserie Kihachi kick-starts spring with Mont Blanc Sakura sweet

by

Special To The Japan Times

It may not feel like it, but spring is right around the corner, and for the nation’s dessert makers that means everything gets a bit pink as they capitalize on the coming of the ever-fleeting cherry blossoms.

Patisserie Kihachi has gotten in on the ephemeral action with its limited-edition Mont Blanc Sakura treat, available in its shops until April 25. The sweet (¥584) features a mix of ume (plum) and strawberry jelly filling covered by a rich white bean-paste mousse.

Topping it all off is a special sakura-flavored Mont Blanc cream, which lends a seasonal touch worth revisiting even after the last petal has fallen and been swept up.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge



, , ,