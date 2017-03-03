Patisserie Kihachi kick-starts spring with Mont Blanc Sakura sweet

It may not feel like it, but spring is right around the corner, and for the nation’s dessert makers that means everything gets a bit pink as they capitalize on the coming of the ever-fleeting cherry blossoms.

Patisserie Kihachi has gotten in on the ephemeral action with its limited-edition Mont Blanc Sakura treat, available in its shops until April 25. The sweet (¥584) features a mix of ume (plum) and strawberry jelly filling covered by a rich white bean-paste mousse.

Topping it all off is a special sakura-flavored Mont Blanc cream, which lends a seasonal touch worth revisiting even after the last petal has fallen and been swept up.