Brave Thunders edge Sunrockers to spoil Sacre’s debut

The title-chasing Kawasaki Brave Thunders kept poised and made pivotal plays when they needed to in a Kanto showdown with the Sunrockers Shibuya on Wednesday night.

The Brave Thunders finished on top, winning 69-66 and denying former Los Angeles Lakers center Robert Sacre a winning debut with the Sunrockers.

Nick Fazekas paced Kawasaki (26-4) with 23 points and added 10 boards in the teams’ first contest since Sunday’s B. League All-Star Game.

Yuma Fujii added 16 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Brave Thunders in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Sacre had 25 points on 9-for-24 shooting. He grabbed 16 rebounds, dished out four assists and swatted three shots in 31-plus minutes. Soichiro Fujitaka scored 11 points for Shibuya (14-14).

Brex 80, Jets 67

In Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 17-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist performance helped guide the hosts in a victory over Chiba.

Yusuke Endo chipped in with three 3s in a 15-point effort for the Brex (22-6), who led 42-23 at halftime. Tochigi finished with five double-digit scorers.

For the Jets (19-11), Michael Parker had 21 points and 12 boards. Teammate Yuki Togashi, Sunday’s All-Star Game MVP, added 15 points, all from 3-point range, while former NBA big man Hilton Armstrong contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Northern Happinets 80, Levanga 58

In Akita, sharpshooter Shigehiro Taguchi had 22 points and nine rebounds to ignite the hosts in a rout of Hokkaido.

Former Ohio State and Ryukyu Golden Kings center Evan Ravenel supplied 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting in his Akita debut. Deshawn Stephens added 10 points and nine boards for the Northern Happinets (8-22).

Daniel Miller paced the Levanga (7-23) with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Takehiko Orimo scored 11 points.

Albirex BB 74, B-Corsairs 72

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, the hosts outscored Yokohama 30-18 in the final quarter to earn a down-to-the-wire triumph.

Davante Gardner delivered a double-double (18 points, 13 boards), including the game-winning shot with 1 second remaining. Albirex guards Kei Igarashi (15 points, five assists) and Shunki Hatakeyama (15 points, 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, three assists, two steals) also had key performances for Niigata (16-14).

Takuya Kawamura and Jeff Parmer both scored 18 points for the B-Corsairs (11-19). Kawamura dished out six assists. Teammates Masashi Hosoya and Jason Washburn had 14 points apiece.

Yokohama sank 9 of 17 3-point shots.

NeoPhoenix 79, Grouses 68

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, former NBA forward Josh Childress led the hosts with 18 points and 12 boards and Robert Dozier poured in 17 points as San-en prevailed against Toyama.

Tatsuya Suzuki added 11 points and five assists and backcourt mate Shingo Okada had a 10-point night for the NeoPhoenix (17-13).

For the Grouses (5-25), Sam Willard finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Drew Viney scored 12 points, Dexter Pittman chipped in with 10 and Masashi Joho nine.

Toyama shot 7-for-19 at the free-throw line; San-en sank 17 of 20.

Diamond Dolphins 75, Lakestars 62

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, All-Star forward Justin Burrell’s 27-point, eight rebound effort gave Nagoya a big boost in a win over the Lakestars.

Taito Nakahigashi added 17 points and Takaya Sasayama provided a spark with six assists and four steals for the Diamond Dolphins (19-11).

Julian Mavunga led Shiga (6-24) with 25 points and corralled nine rebounds. Newcomer Craig Brackins, a former Iowa State forward who appeared in 17 games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, had 20 points and nine boards.

Golden Kings 70, Hannaryz 66

In Okinawa City, Ryukyu outplayed Kyoto in a defensive battle.

Lamont Hamilton topped the scoring chart for the Golden Kings (14-16) with 12 points. Teammates Reyshawn Terry and Kazuya Hatano had 10 and nine points, respectively.

Kevin Kotzur and Hayato Kawashima each had 12 points for the Hannaryz (13-17).