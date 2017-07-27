Main opposition chief Renho resigns Democratic Party leadership

Democratic Party leader Renho said Thursday she is stepping down as head of Japan’s largest opposition party.

“After thinking about what we can do to make the public think of us as a Democratic Party they can trust … (I realized) I have to reflect,” Renho said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The party has failed to improve its standing among the public, performing poorly in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election earlier this month despite a drop in support for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Renho, 49, became the party’s first female chief when she won a leadership election in September last year.

Her wide public recognition had been seen as a chance to turn around the fortunes of a party struggling to be taken seriously after falling from power in 2012’s Lower House election.

Renho’s announcement comes just days after the party’s No. 2 leader, Yoshihiko Noda, announced his intention to step down as secretary-general.

The resignations of Renho and Noda represent the centerpiece of a leadership shake-up engineered by Renho as she seeks to revive the chronically struggling party that has fallen short of serving as a viable alternative to the LDP.

On Tuesday, Noda told reporters that as secretary-general, he should take the brunt of the responsibility for failing to steer the party properly.

“While the approval ratings for the Abe Cabinet have been falling, we have not realized a corresponding rise in support for our party,” Noda said.

Also on Tuesday, Renho said the party needs to take action.

“We need to do something to strengthen our power,” Renho told a gathering of DP lawmakers Tuesday. “I ask for your cooperation so we can turn our party into an organization capable of winning.”