Temperatures may be too high at some Tokyo 2020 Olympics venues, last summer’s readings indicate

Temperatures may be too high for participants and spectators at some of the venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to government officials.

The government measured temperatures last summer at three of the venues and heat gauge readings indicating sports “should be avoided” were registered on some days at all of them.

Last August, there were only five days on which the high fell below 30 degrees at the capital’s main observation point, according to the Meteorological Agency, with 37.7 degrees recorded on one day.

The Cabinet Secretariat took wet bulb globe temperature readings, a measure of heat stress, from late July to mid-August at the Kasumigaseki Country Club for golf in Saitama Prefecture, the Enoshima sailing area in Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo’s Ariake area.

At least four days with WBGT readings indicating a high risk of heatstroke or heat exhaustion were recorded in areas of direct sunlight at all three venues.

The government has decided to take more detailed measurements and plans to earmark a budget for a new survey in fiscal 2017 starting in April, the officials said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to Aug. 9 and the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, the hottest part of the year in the capital and its vicinity, accompanied by high humidity.