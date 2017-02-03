JAL confirms barring passengers from U.S. flights after Trump entry order

Japan Airlines blocked an unspecified number of travelers from U.S.-bound flights on two occasions earlier this week after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, airline officials said Friday.

The nation’s second-largest carrier did not reveal the number of people affected, their nationalities or their flight numbers, but an official said, “We explained our policy and gained their understanding.”

Japan Airlines said its actions were in line with a notice issued by the International Air Transport Association after Trump signed an executive order barring nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

This is the first time individuals in Japan have been confirmed as being affected by the ban.

On Monday, the airline decided shortly after the ban was put in place that it would not allow passengers from the seven countries on flights bound for the United States.

According to the airline, the first of the two cases concerned travelers from overseas heading to the United States via Japan. The following day, the airline took similar action against travelers bound for the United States from Narita airport, it said.

All Nippon Airways, the nation’s largest carrier, said it is confirming with U.S. authorities whether passengers with visas can be admitted to the United States. The airline said it will issue refunds if they are denied permission to fly.