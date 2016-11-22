Russia deploys anti-ship missiles on disputed isles off Hokkaido

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet has deployed state-of-the-art anti-ship missile systems on two of the islands off Hokkaido claimed by Japan, the fleet’s newspaper reported recently.

The Bastion missile system has been installed on Etorofu Island and the Bal system on Kunashiri Island, according to the report.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in March his country would deploy the surface-to-surface missiles systems on the islands before the end of the year.

The row over the four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty following World War II.

The islands — Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan as well as the Habomai group of islets — were seized by the Soviet Union following Japan’s surrender in August 1945. The islands are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.