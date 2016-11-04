Woman fatally stabbed outside her Tokyo apartment; killer at large

A Chinese woman in her 20s was found bleeding from her neck in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward early Thursday and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The police found the woman with several stab wounds in the neck and cuts on her hand, indicating she tried to protect herself, at around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in an apartment building’s second-floor corridor when they rushed to the scene after receiving a call from a woman reporting a suspicious person.

According to the police, the victim lived in the apartment complex with another woman who said she called the police after she heard someone scream and bang on her door. The police are checking security camera footage to try to identify the killer.

A 29-year-old woman who lives on the same floor said she heard someone fall, opened her door and saw a woman lying in the corridor.

A neighbor in her 50s said she heard a woman scream twice and probably heard a man’s voice as well.

The apartment building is roughly 1 km east of JR Nakano Station.