Peshmerga holding Japanese journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka in Iraq

Japanese journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka, who is in Iraq covering the battle to retake the Islamic State-held city of Mosul, has been detained by local authorities, the Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

The 47-year-old journalist has been taken into custody by Kurdish peshmerga forces, who are cooperating with the Iraqi military, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, to retake the northern city amid fierce fighting, it said.

The ministry said it has sought, through the Japanese Embassy in Iraq, an early meeting with Tsuneoka while asking for appropriate treatment. There is no information suggesting he has been injured.

A Twitter account believed to be managed by Tsuneoka was last updated on Thursday of last week, with some posts indicating he is in Iraq.

The journalist previously covered the fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was abducted by a militant group in Afghanistan in April 2010 and freed later in the year.