Japanese cafe flips burgers in contest inspired by U.S. election

A Tokyo burger joint is getting its customers in on the U.S. election action by asking them to choose the better burger from two representing U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

In this gastronomic contest being held at J.S. Burger Cafe, which lasts until the election, voters get to pick between a Mr. Burger representing Trump, and a Mrs. Burger representing Clinton.

The former is inspired by the New York Reuben sandwich and features pastrami beef and beef patties stacked together and topped with coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on a black bun, the color of which signals Trump’s “darker side,” according to a restaurant spokesperson.

Mrs. Burger, created in the same spirit of invoking the street cuisine of Clinton’s hometown, is given the flavour of the Chicago Dog with the inclusion of two sausages, yellow mustard and pickles on a poppy-seed bun.

Patrons express their approval of either choice by dropping a vote into a ballot box near the cash register, and the winning burger will remain on the menu for a year, after being announced on Nov. 9, just as the world wakes up to the new selection for U.S. president.