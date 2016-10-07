1 in 4 firms say some workers log 80 hours overtime a month: white paper on ‘karoshi’

Almost 1 in 4 Japanese firms say some workers are logging more than 80 hours of overtime a month, according to a government report released Friday into death from overwork.

Known as karoshi in Japanese, the first-ever white paper into the issue provides data on extended work hours as well as cases of work-related fatalities and suicides.

According to the Cabinet-endorsed report, 23 percent of companies surveyed between December 2015 and January 2016 said some of their regular workers logged over 80 hours overtime per month.

Of this, 11 percent said workers were logging between 80 and 100 hours overtime a month, while 12 percent had workers exceeding 100 hours per month.

The study is based on replies from 1,743 companies and 19,583 workers in a questionnaire that targeted around 10,000 companies and 20,000 workers.

Under a law that came effect in November 2014, the government is required to report to the Diet on karoshi, along with measures to prevent death and suicides caused by overwork.

However, the law contains no provisions on regulations or penalties.

Emiko Teranishi, who heads a national association of families raising awareness about karoshi and who championed the legislation, welcomed the release of the white paper.

But “given the importance of objective investigations and research, I would like to see more detailed studies on the backgrounds of individual cases, leading to specific measures,” she added.

In fiscal 2015 ended in March this year, the number of suicides and suicide attempts officially recognized as workers’ accidents by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry stood at 93, according to the white paper.

But the report also noted that data from the National Police Agency and Cabinet Office showed there were 2,159 suicides in 2015 attributable to problems related to work, among other reasons, reflecting that the ministry’s figure may be the tip of the iceberg.