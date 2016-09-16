High court in Naha set to rule on suit between state, Okinawa over Nago base plan

A high court in Naha, Okinawa, is set to issue its first ruling later Friday on a dispute between the central and prefectural governments over the planned relocation of a key U.S. airbase’s operations within Okinawa, a decision likely to affect the fate of the long-stalled relocation plan.

At the heart of the dispute is Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga’s revocation last October of his predecessor’s approval of land-fill work needed to build a replacement airstrip on the Henoko coast of Nago for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is in a crowded residential district in Ginowan.

In the lawsuit filed with the Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court, the central government, aiming to push ahead with the land reclamation project, sought recognition that the governor acted illegally by not complying with an order to retract his revocation.

Both the central and Okinawan governments have refused to compromise, so whichever side loses in Friday’s ruling is certain to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. The top court may issue its final word on the case within the current fiscal year, which ends next March.

The latest legal battle follows a court-mediated settlement in March that laid out steps the central and local governments should take before bringing the case to court again. After several months of stalemate during which both sides stuck to their positions, the central government sued the governor again.

During the ensuing trial, the central government argued that implementing the land-fill work is important to maintain the relationship of trust with the United States, which it says was fostered through long negotiations based on a 1996 bilateral accord on the return of the Futenma base site to Japanese control.

The central government also says the relocation plan is intended to address safety concerns for residents living near the base. But the attempt to build a replacement facility in the prefecture has drawn objections from the Okinawa government and locals in a prefecture that hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan even after it reverted to Japanese rule in 1972.

In a hearing in August, Onaga said the central government “is ignoring the will of the people in Okinawa and leaving (Okinawa) with an excessive base-hosting burden.” He added, “If everything is decided in line with state policies, local autonomy will die.”

The prefectural government also insisted that the approval of reclamation work by Onaga’s predecessor, Hirokazu Nakaima, was problematic because it was issued without sufficient study of the adverse impact the construction project would have on the marine environment.

If the central government wins the lawsuit, it is expected to quickly resume relocation-related construction work, which was halted as part of the March settlement.

Onaga, if he loses, is expected to retract his revocation, having already promised to “comply with the final ruling.” But he is known to be exploring other ways to block the progress of the relocation.

Onaga was elected in November 2014 on a platform of opposing the base operations transfer plan within Okinawa.

The governor further solidified public support after the recent House of Councilors election left all Diet seats for Okinawa constituencies filled with lawmakers who are against the Nago airstrip plan.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss of the sole remaining Okinawa Diet seat came after the alleged murder of a local woman by a U.S. civilian base worker in April fueled further anti-base sentiment among locals.