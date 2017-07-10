In Japan everything counts in its own way

When numbers become speech, it’s like two worlds colliding. One is the elegant and straightforward logic of mathematics; the other is the mess that we call language.

In English, for instance, the decimal system, for some reason, has to make do with vocabulary based on a duodecimal way of counting (eleven, twelve); Germans insist on reading their two-digit numbers backward (three-and-twenty for 23); and don’t even mention the French with all their “sixty-eleven” (71) and “four-twenty-twelve” (92) acrobatics.

And what about Japanese? Well, the good news is that it largely does without comparable quirks in number reading. The not-so-good news is that it has a number of other issues with numbers, one of which is its system of numeral classifiers, or 助数詞 (josūshi).

Since most Japanese nouns qualify as mass nouns rather than count nouns, you have to use these classifiers virtually every time you want to combine a number with a noun.

So while in English it doesn’t really matter if you have three pencils, three bicycles or three boyfriends, grammatically speaking, in Japanese each of these three items needs to be counted with a different classifier: 本 (hon/bon) for pencils, 台 (dai) for vehicles, and 人 (nin) for people. In (very) literal translation, that gets you three bars of pencils (三本の鉛筆, san-bon no enpitsu), three gadgets of bikes (三台の自転車, san-dai no jitensha) and three folks of boyfriends (三人の彼氏, san-nin no kareshi).

Apart from the examples just mentioned, there is a huge variety of other numeral classifiers. The most commonly cited include 枚 (mai) for thin, flat objects, 杯 (hai/bai/pai) for glasses and cups and their contents, including alcohol, 部 (bu) or 冊 (satsu) for printed matter, 軒 (ken/gen) for houses and shops, 匹 (hiki/biki/piki) for small to medium-size animals, and 頭 (tō) for bigger ones.

But this is in fact just the tip of Mount Count. The latest edition of NHK’s authoritative accent dictionary contains a list of no less than 262 numeral classifiers, for all conceivable types of matters and masses.

Given this large number of options, finding the right word for the right thing can be quite a task. Take 丁(chō), for instance, which is used to count such variegated items as scissors and saws, blocks of town or tofu, and underpants on otherwise stark naked bodies, as in パンツ一丁 (pantsu itchō).

Luckily, there are also a few numeral classifiers that aren’t so picky. Whenever unsure, just use つ (tsu), which is a fit-all counter for almost everything, but only up to nine items. For counting things more than nine, the useful options are 個 (ko) and 点 (ten), which literally translate as “items” and “points” and have a considerably wide applicability, too.

Somewhat surprisingly, a few nouns just self-count, in a similar way to English. Three stations are just 三駅 (san eki), three games of soccer are 三試合 (san shiai), and three paragraphs 三段落 (san danraku). And though plates are normally part of the 枚 (mai) family, you will find that staff in conveyor belt sushi restaurants often count them with 皿 (sara, plate) when they calculate the bill.

While native speakers normally agree intuitively on what classifier to choose, some problems arise when hitherto nonexistent vocabulary has to be processed.

Take the brave new world of the internet: When emails first hit Japan in the mid-1990s, these were counted in 通 (tsū), the common classifier for letters. However, with the spread of mobile phones and mails getting shorter and more informal, it became difficult to maintain this association with classical letter writing. As described in a recent article in the journal Nihongogaku, emails today are most commonly counted in 件 (ken), which is normally used for numbering incidents or events. Other options are 本 (hon/bon) or our two multipurpose classifiers 個 (ko) and つ (tsu).

Actually, variability is the rule for things on the web. Take posts, for instance, which initially used to self-count as ポスト (posuto). However, most people after some time fell back on 件 (ken), which is the default classifier today. Similarly, shares on the web can be counted in the unit of シェア(shea), as in 10,000 シェアを達成 (ichiman shea o tassei, reached 10,000 shares), but for smaller numbers people prefer 件 (ken). Tweets, on the other hand, are counted just for what they are: ツイート (tsuiito).

This brings us to another of today’s most valuable web currencies: likes, or いいね (ii-ne), as they are called in Japanese. Here too, 件 (ken) seems the most common, but 個 (ko) is also in use. You can sidestep the problem by focusing on “times clicked,” in which case 回 (kai) is what you need; or count clickers rather than clicks, as in 10万人が「いいね」した (Jūman-nin ga “ii ne” shita, 100,000 people liked this).

To be sure, clicks on the internet are not everything that counts. But if you must count them, and must do so in Japanese, be sure you do it the right way.