Accommodation plan fit for a queen

For women feeling like they want to be treated like a queen, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering a Marie Antoinette-inspired accommodation plan through Feb. 26.

The Marie Antoinette Luxury Nail Stay Plan, priced at ¥1 million (for two people), includes a night’s stay in the luxurious Presidential Suite, which comes with its own private swimming pool, a luxurious nail service that leaves nails sparkling with real diamonds and pearls, a 60-minute aromatic massage, Dom Perignon Champagne and a rose bath.

Additionally, the Marie Antoinette Stay Plan offers a night’s stay in a Grand Room or Grand Executive Suite, a nail service incorporating a Marie Antoinette motif, a bottle of Louis Roederer or Brut Champagne and a rose bath. The fee for the Grand Room plan is ¥40,000 to ¥84,000 for a single person, or ¥50,000 to ¥94,000 for a two-person use of the Grand Room, and ¥126,000 to ¥170,000 for a single person, or ¥136,000 to ¥180,000 for a two-person stay in a Grand Executive Suite. All fees exclude tax and service charge.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station (Hibiya and Toei Oedo lines). For more information, call 03-4333-1234 or visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com .

Celebration of moms and kids

The Hotel New Otani has created an exclusive plan specifically for women and mothers with young children. Called the “Joshikai & Mama-tomo Tsudoi Plan,” the limited offer until March 31 allows fun-loving women to get together at Kato’s Dining & Bar on the lobby floor of the New Otani Garden Court to enjoy party dishes prepared by the banquet chef, as well as desserts from the pastry chef.

For children, rice bowls with five different kinds of toppings, or a half-size portion of udon noodles are available, together with fried chicken and sweet omelets. Those choosing to reserve for teatime can enjoy an assortment of the hotel’s sweets, including Edo-style items.

Ideal for gatherings of all sizes from four to 20 persons, each room is equipped with a DVD monitor to run favorite DVDs of the children growing up, and can be used for two and a half hours during lunch (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or teatime (2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

The fee per person for lunch is ¥5,000 for adults (¥2,000 for children), or ¥2,500 for both children and adults for the teatime service. All fees include tax and service charge.

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is three minutes from Nagatacho or Akasaka-Mitsuke stations (various lines). For more details or reservations, call 03-3234-5678 or visit www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo .

Milestone for Yokohama landmark

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu is holding the “Night Kitchen Studio: Chef’s Collection” at Cafe Tosca until March 5.

Featuring the best ingredients carefully selected from around the archipelago, some of the mouth-watering specials include the Hokkaido scallop teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) with Kanagawa vegetables, roast beef flavored with Wakayama soy sauce and served with baked Hokkaido potatoes, a fluffy cream cheese omelet made from Miyagi eggs and a seafood rice bowl topped with Kanagawa-Misaki tuna. Other anniversary dishes include steamed crab, paella and a delicate brulee.

Stimulating the senses with flavorful, sizzling plates served piping hot, or perfectly chilled according to each dish, this is an ideal opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends.

The anniversary menu is available from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. (5 p.m. on weekends and national holidays) and is ¥5,800 on weekdays (¥6,800 on weekends and national holidays), ¥2,950 for elementary school children and ¥1,200 for children from 4 years of age and up. All fees include tax and service charge.

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu is one minute from Minatomirai Station on the Minatomirai Line or 10 minutes from JR Sakuragicho Station. For more information or reservations, call 045-682-2222 or visit ybht.co.jp .