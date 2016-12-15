Buon Natale: Italian-style Christmas

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is offering delectable Christmas menus at its three restaurants: Italian restaurant Piacere, The Lobby Lounge and Japanese restaurant Nadaman.

At Piacere, three different Christmas menus are offered: Natale Brunch on Christmas day, Natale Dinner from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 and the Buon Natale party plan until Dec. 22. Also from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, the wine cellar will be transformed into a “chocolate room” that offers an all-you-can-eat chocolate dessert buffet.

The ¥7,500 brunch comes with 15 different kinds of authentic Italian antipasti, produced by executive chef Andrea Ferrero, beautifully displayed on the buffet table. Additionally, guests can choose one of wagyu roast beef, roast turkey, salmon fillet or another fish dish as their main.

The Natale Dinner is priced at ¥17,000 for a five-course dinner and ¥23,000 for an eight-course meal. Buon Natale is offered for groups of six or more for ¥12,000 for a four-course dinner, ¥15,000 for a five-course and ¥20,000 for a six-course meal. Wine pairings are available with an additional fee for Natale Dinner and Buon Natale.

There is also a Christmas afternoon tea, as well as Christmas dinner at The Lobby Lounge, and a teppanyaki, iron grill cooking, dinner course at Nadaman.

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is two minutes from the Nihonbashi Exit of Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-6739-7888 or visit www.shangri-la.com/jp / .

Exclusive two-hotel stay plan

Located in Yokohama, the Hotel New Grand has recently become the only hotel in Japan to be awarded the Best Hotel Award of Excellence. Proud of its classic interiors that date back to 1927, the hotel is offering a plan that gives guests a chance to embrace the luxurious atmosphere of not one, but two classic hotels.

Until the end of March the Hotel New Grand, in collaboration with Hakone’s Fujiya Hotel, offers a three-day opportunity to visit these two historic hotels. Those taking advantage of the plan will spend one night in each of the hotels. A hired car is included in the fee to transport guests between the hotels. The price for one person in a single room is ¥92,000 and a double room is ¥62,000 per person.

The guests have a chance to explore the historic and natural sights of Hakone and Yokohama, as well as the hotels’ historic interiors. Both hotels offer guests guided tours and the finest cuisine. The prices include two nights of accommodation, two dinners and two breakfasts. The day of guests’ first departure must be from Sunday to Thursday and the plan is unavailable from Dec. 22 to 25, Dec. 29 to Jan. 3 and on Feb. 1.

Tax and service charge are included in the prices.

The Hotel New Grand is four minutes from Motomachi-Chukagai Station (Minatomirai Line). The Fujiya Hotel is in Hakone, six minutes from Miyanoshita Station (Hakone Tozan Railway). For more information or reservations, call 045-681-1841 or visit www.hotel-newgrand.co.jp .

‘Super’ buffet to welcome the new year

Located in the heart of the city, The Hotel Granvia Osaka is preparing an elaborate buffet to celebrate the new year. The event will take place at the 20th floor ball room of the hotel on Jan. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner.

Among the dishes on offer, guests can choose their favorites from both Japanese and Western specialties. The menu offers a variety of meat and fish, as well as different kinds of desserts and drinks. Among them are also Japanese traditional New Year’s dishes.

The theme for the buffet is “super.” Not only are the items prepared by a “super chef,” who took third place in an international competition; they also come in super sizes. For example, a delicious large udon (wheat noodle) soup, a giant prawn sushi roll and a delightfully decadent panna cotta with chia seeds await diners. Additionally, every adult guest will be presented with a miniature cask of sake.

The buffet is priced at ¥7,500 for adults, ¥7,000 for seniors and ¥3,500 for children. Tickets can be purchased by phone, online or at the hotel.

The Hotel Granvia Osaka is adjacent to JR Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, call 06-6344-1235, or visit www.granvia-osaka.jp.