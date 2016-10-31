Why you won’t learn natural Japanese from dubbed foreign TV

When trying to learn Japanese, one of the many things I experimented with was watching American TV dramas in their dubbed versions. I quickly abandoned this practice, though, because even with very limited proficiency I felt there was something odd about the 吹き替え (fukikae, dubbed) Japanese that came out of the mouths of all those “Beverly Hills, 90210” folks, Ally McBeals, Rachels, Monicas, Phoebes and whatever their names were.

Twenty years later and with slightly improved Japanese language skills, I still have the same feeling, but a somewhat clearer idea of how it comes about. At the heart of the matter is a special register called “translationese,” or, in Japanese, 翻訳調 (honyakuchō), that is reserved for Japanese renditions of foreign speech — and that is rather remote from how Japanese is used in real life.

One of the main features of translationese is its heavy use of gendered language, particularly for female characters. It seems that foreign women of all ages, when dubbed into Japanese, have to get their speech marked as hyper-feminine. The easiest way to do so, apart from an unnaturally high vocal pitch, is through sentence-final particles, so-called 終助詞 (shūjoshi).

Take the English sentence “It’s all right.” Likely the most natural Japanese translation in casual speech would be something like 大丈夫だよ (daijōbu da yo), which combines the term “all right” with the informal copula verb da (“to be”) and the mildly assertive particle yo.

But this is not what you will hear from a dubbed female character in a Western TV drama. What she will most likely say is something like 大丈夫よ (daijōbu yo), which also uses the particle yo, but the missing copula marks it as unambiguously female here. Other prototypical translations would be copula-less combinations of particles such as 大丈夫だわよ (daijōbu da wa) or 大丈夫なの (daijōbu na no), which have different connotations but score equally high on the open-ended femininity scale.

It seems that in Japanese dubbings there is always something “found” rather than lost in translation — something that was not in the English original and that, to make things even more puzzling, is not part of ordinary Japanese either. In fact, study after study has shown that gender differences in everyday Japanese speech are far less pronounced than commonly thought — and than translationese is trying to make us believe.

To understand this phenomenon, we need to appreciate that translationese is not the only register that uses a kind of unnatural, bigger-than-life repertoire of speech. There are many other ways of speaking that are part of the realm of fiction and do not normally occur in everyday life. Rather than faithfully reflecting real speech, their function is to invoke a certain type of character. The Japanese sociolinguist Satoshi Kinsui, who was among the first to draw attention to this phenomenon, has coined the term 役割語 (yakuwarigo), or “role language,” for this virtual way of speech.

Personality types most easily made recognizable by some prototypical role-language elements include the お武家様 (o-buke-sama, samurai), the 老博士 (rōhakushi, old professor), the 田舎者 (inakamono, country bumpkin) and the お嬢様 (o-jō-sama, well-off and somewhat snobbish daughter), to name but a few. When these characters occur in works of fiction, they all show a couple of linguistic quirks that directly pigeonhole them as what they are supposed to be.

The use of role language can be quite helpful in written fiction, where one can produce (and understand) longer stretches of dialogue without any explicit he-said-she-said identifications needed. On the other hand, role language is also commonly used in Japanese TV dramas, where there would be no real need for this degree of わざとらしさ (wazatorashisa, mannerism), as one can directly see and hear who’s talking anyway.

Given these general tendencies, it may appear only natural that there is this overdone dubbing in foreign dramas. And yet there remains something unsettling about it, particularly with regard to female speech.

One thing is that Japanese women’s language in domestic dramas is used more subtly, as a device to create different types of female characters with respect to age, social standing, character traits and so on. By contrast, in dubbed speech, foreign women use hyper-feminine language by default and totally indiscriminately, which may easily create the impression that there is something like a homogeneous category of “the foreign woman.”

A second problem is that hyper-female speech is also used for translating nonfictional females, from foreign athletes and pop stars to the common “woman in the street,” all of whom end up “speaking” an ultra-feminine language few Japanese would ever use in real life.

That’s why I would not recommend using dubbed speech as a tool for learning Japanese. My advice: Turn off the TV and closely watch how people talk in the wild — which is much more fun anyway.