Spooky sweets and cocktail treats; Halloween hotel haunting; refined elegance in the heart of Kyoto

Spooky sweets and cocktail treats

Adjacent to Shinagawa Station, The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo is a refreshingly quiet and refined hideout served by attentive and friendly staff.

As a result of its efforts to make each guest’s stay comfortable and memorable, the Strings by InterContinental Tokyo has earned worldwide acclaim as a “home away from home.” The hotel was awarded the 2015 Certificate of Excellence award by Trip Advisor, the world’s largest travel site.

Through Oct. 31, this award-winning hotel is offering a colorful, yet beautiful, Halloween plate comprised of three different kinds of chocolate (bitter, milk and white), four different kinds of cocktails, decorative spider webs made of chocolate and other seasonal treats. Each plate comes with a syringe filled with a blood-red cocktail that is made from rum, peach liqueur and cranberry juice that guests can inject into the three different chocolates.

The other cocktails include one based on carrot (a concoction of rum, carrot juice, maple syrup, ginger and lemon juice), one made from pumpkin (a blend of white chocolate liqueur, milk, pumpkin puree and caramel syrup) and a third brew made from avocado (a blend of avocado puree, banana liqueur and pineapple juice). Guests can enjoy the original Halloween plate for ¥2,500 (excluding tax and service charge).

The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo is one minute from Shinagawa Station (various lines). For more information and reservations, call 03-5783-1258, or visit www.intercontinental-strings.jp

Halloween hotel haunting

Through Oct. 31, the Asakusa View Hotel is offering an accommodation plan for adults to enjoy Halloween as if they were children once again.

Located in the Asakusa area of Tokyo that retains the charm and atomsphere of the Edo Period, the Asakusa View Hotel’s “Halloween Special Stay Plan” offers the delight of serving dishes that are popular among both children and grown-ups such as hamburger, gratin and fried shrimp. Furthermore, the hotel encourages couples and other guests to “return to childhood” during their stay, by giving away treats for those wearing costumes to eat in the restaurants.

The plan, at ¥9,000 and up per person (including tax and service charge), comes with dinner and breakfast. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (L.O. 8 p.m.) at the first-floor Cafe de Capitan and is comprised of a hamburger, fried shrimp, french fries and other tasty items, including a hearty salad, soup and drink bar, as well as bread or rice.

The popular all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is served at the 26th-floor sky grill buffet Musashi, and at the sixth-floor Japanese restaurant Karuta on weekends and national holidays.

The Asakusa View Hotel is directly connected to Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station and 10 minutes from Asakusa Station (various lines). For more information, or reservations, call 03-3842-1111, or visit www.viewhotels.co.jp/asakusa

Refined elegance in the heart of Kyoto

Boasting a 1,200-year history, Kyoto has been known by many people around the world as the origin of Japanese culture, tradition and countless arts and crafts masterpieces. The Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto opened in the tranquil setting on Oct. 15.

Overlooking the 800-year-old, carefully tended Shakusuien Japanese garden, this rare, elegant accommodation was designed to satisfy discerning long-term guests who appreciate quality. The hotel is a fusion of Japanese taste and aesthetics, accentuated by the dramatically changing four seasons of this ancient capital.

Among the numerous features of this newly opened hotel, some of the most notable are a chapel nestled in a fresh green bamboo grove, a modern-style brasserie serving sumptuous Japanese-French cuisine, a full-fledged, Michelin-starred sushi restaurant, a classical tea ceremony house overlooking the garden, a pond-side terrace where one can enjoy local craft beer and a luxurious,spacious spa and fitness area, as well as multilingual concierge service.

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto is a seven-minute taxi ride from Kyoto Station. For reservations or more information, call 075-541-8288, or visit www.fourseasons.com/jp/kyoto/