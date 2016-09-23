Mister Donut dresses doughnuts as Snoopy for Halloween

Halloween-themed desserts are starting to arrive in Japan. Mister Donut dressed up its doughnuts earlier than usual this year, introducing two whipped-cream-filled varieties shaped like the world’s most famous beagle, Snoopy. These delicacies (¥183) come in two flavors: white chocolate and chestnut.

The chocolate looks interesting, but the taste isn’t anything special, it’s just a cream-filled pastry. However, the chestnut’s subtle nutty flavor works wonderfully alongside the sugary bread and cream.