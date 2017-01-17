‘Eternal Treasures from Kasugataisha Shrine’

Jan. 17-March 12

Registered in 1998 as a World Heritage Site, Kasuga Grand Shrine was built in the eighth century as a prayer offering for the protection of Heijokyo, (the capital of Japan, 710-784) and for the prosperity of its people. The Tokyo National Museum is honoring the site with an exhibition of the shrine’s treasures, curated to show visitors how it once played an important role in public society.

Highlights include “Seated Monju Bosatsu (Manjusri) and Attendants,” which depicts the synthesis of Buddhism and Shinto, and “Kinji Raden Kenukigata Tachi,” a “hair tweezer-style” sword inlaid with mother-of-pearl on a gold background, and artworks related to deer, animals that have long been deemed messengers of Shinto gods.

Tokyo National Museum; 13-9 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; kasuga2017.jp