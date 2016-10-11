Oct. 19-Dec. 8

Belgian artist Pierre Alechinsky is best known for his distinctive and powerful brushwork that effortlessly shifts between the figurative and abstract. After making a name for himself in the postwar art world as a member of the avant-garde art collective Cobra, he continued to be inspired by a wide spectrum of people and phenomena, from Japanese calligrapher Morita Shiryu to contemporary American comics.

This exhibition commemorates the 150th anniversary of Belgium-Japan friendly relations and is Alechinsky’s first retrospective to be held in Japan. Around 80 works will be on display, covering his career from the end of the 1940s to the present day.

The Bunkamura Museum of Art; 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shibuya Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.) ¥1,400. Closed Oct. 24. 03-5777-8600; www.bunkamura.co.jp