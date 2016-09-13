Leonard Foujita et ses modeles

Sept. 17-Jan. 15

While still in his 20s, Leonard Foujita (1886-1968) left Japan to settle in France, where, as a prolific painter, he quickly became a darling of the Parisian art world. Living through both World War I and II, Foujita painted a range of subjects, from cats and beautiful women to soldiers in battle.

This exhibition highlights Foujita’s famous paintings of women, who were depicted with milky-white skin against similarly pale backgrounds, and includes other portrait works. Though a showcase of his unique style, these works were selected with the intention of revealing new aspects of the artist and his art by examining the social environment in which he lived. The exhibition looks into the models who he worked with, as well as the artistic issues he addressed through portraiture.

Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art; 631 Sakado, Sakura, Chiba. Sakura Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 0120-498-130; kawamura-museum.dic.co.jp