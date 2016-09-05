Tokyo DisneySea fetes 15th anniversary

Tokyo DisneySea, the popular Disney marine theme park in Japan, marked its 15th anniversary on Sunday, with Mickey Mouse and the other Disney characters welcoming visitors with a dance performance.

Toshio Kagami, chairman of Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort amusement park complex, east of Tokyo, vowed in a speech at a commemorative ceremony to continue developing DisneySea into a “unique theme park which can only be found here.”

Oriental Land also operates Tokyo Disneyland, which opened in April 1983 and is located next to Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture. Together, Tokyo DisneySea and Disneyland had drawn a total of 660 million visitors by the end of March.

The ceremony’s highlight was a dance number performed by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters, including Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck, at the park’s harbor area.

The park opened on Sept. 4, 2001, featuring attractions related to the sea and in the hope of bringing in more adults.

Tokyo DisneySea began commemorative events for its 15th anniversary titled “The Year of Wishes” in April. The anniversary ceremony was initially set for April 15 but was rescheduled following a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture and other parts of southwestern Japan.