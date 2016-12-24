Living color

Man: Is Burgundy a region in Bordeaux?

Woman: No, I think it’s a color.

— Tomei’s Wine Bar & Wine Shop, Motomachi, Yokohama. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader.

