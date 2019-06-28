Luxury fused with outdoor fun

Situated near the foothills of, and boasting panoramic views of Mount Yotei —

Hokkaido’s “Mount Fuji” — the luxuriously appointed Chalet Ivy in central Hirafu is Niseko’s premier four-star boutique hotel offering comfortable Western-style accommodations.

Central to the Chalet Ivy experience is the hotel staff’s warm hospitality. The staff provides Japanese-level customer service, or omotenashi, where guest needs are anticipated in advance; a stay at Chalet Ivy is one guests won’t soon forget.

Rooms embody the best of Western design, yet also display a contemporary elegance. Of special note are Chalet Ivy’s deluxe onsen (hot spring) suites, spacious 57-square meter accommodations that sleep up to four adults comfortably.

The suites offer the latest in upscale bedding, classic furnishings, stylish and functional kitchens with all the appliances and cookware needed, ample storage, a flat-screen and Apple-connected TV, Wi-Fi as well as dining and lounge areas suitable for both entertaining or relaxing after a long day exploring Niseko and its famous slopes. Balconies provide stellar views of the Hirafu mountain range area and beyond.

The suites’ private onsen are particularly enticing. Mineral-rich waters are drawn from 300 meters of earth and prehistoric rock layers underground. Containing natrium, magnesium-hydrogen carbonate, hydrosulfate and chloride, these waters are renowned for their healing properties. Unwind and take a rejuvenating soak in the privacy of one’s own deluxe onsen suite and continue the pampering with a massage at the hotel’s spa. Guests can also keep up with their fitness regimen at Chalet Ivy’s gymnasium.

Niseko’s popularity is built on the back of its reputation for powder snow and as a winter sports hub, but guests escaping the sticky humid summers found elsewhere in Japan and the Asian region will be pleasantly surprised by the area’s temperate climate. Mount Yotei, the Shiribetsu River and nearly a dozen world-class golf courses are nearby. Road cycling, mountain biking, white-water rafting, kayaking, hiking, shinrinyoku (forest therapy), fly-fishing and visiting the organic Niseko Green Farm, are just a few of the activities on offer that make for great family bonding time, with Chalet Ivy staff ready to assist with activity details and making reservations.

Fine summer dining to satisfy hungry guests after a day outdoors is served at Chalet Ivy’s Snow Castle restaurant, home to modern Japanese cuisine. Using the best of Hokkaido’s seasonal produce — fresh seafood, sun-kissed fruits and vegetables and local meats — standard flavors and techniques are combined with more inventive dishes to create a premium menu that delights and inspires the senses. More casual, but no less delicious fare can be found at Chalet Ivy’s HirafuZaka eatery, open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Niseko and Chalet Ivy are within easy access from New Chitose International Airport as well as Sapporo and Otaru. Hotel staff can help arrange private transportation to and from the airport, while year-round train and bus options are also available.

Such is the success of Chalet Ivy that company owners are now developing Japanese-style ryokan inn lodgings in Jozankei, near Sapporo. Located by the banks of the Toyohira River, this property will combine western and Japanese aesthetics and is slated to open in late 2019.

URL: https://www.chaletivy.com/en/home

