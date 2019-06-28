Fun-filled seasonal excursion awaits

Niseko may mean winter and perfect powder snow to most, but the months in the lead-up to ski season are no less packed with things to do.

This is especially true for families hoping to escape Tokyo’s relentless summer heat: Fun-filled family adventures at EdVenture summer camps, courtesy of MNK Niseko; the 2019 Strider Enjoy Cup; and the 2019 Niko Niko Niseko Village Festival — these latter two events both held on July 14 — all await.

The 2019 Strider Enjoy Cup may well be the world’s cutest bike race yet. Kids aged 6 and under ride Strider balance bikes to compete in a fun yet action-packed race across a verdant plain with Mount Yotei in the distance.

Now in its fifth year, the 2019 Niko Niko Niseko Village Festival, meanwhile, is more low-key, inviting food, music and art lovers to join in celebratory fun. The event includes live music, food stalls, fun crafts and games for kids, and fireworks, all between the hours of 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Those interested in gastronomic tourism need not despair; the eco-friendly 2019 Niseko Autumn Food Festival is a four-day event (Sept. 12 to 15) co-hosted by the Niseko Promotion Board and the G20 summit showcasing Niseko’s fall harvest. A delicious celebration of regional wares, the festival coincides with the Sapporo Autumn Food Festival, and a free shuttle bus runs between the two events.

Niseko’s most popular restaurants are participating. Local accommodations are offering discounted plans, so visitors can stay and not only explore Niseko’s thriving food and drink scene, but also the region.

URL: www.nisekotourism.com/whats-on/

Download the PDF of this Niseko Summer special