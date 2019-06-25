Grand views from unique trains

West Japan Railway Co. operates many uniquely designed and themed sightseeing trains throughout its vast network covering 18 prefectures.

Sightseeing trains, including steam locomotives, differ from typical commuter and express trains and offer passengers relaxed travel in an elaborately decorated setting.

Mainly running on weekends and holidays, these trains provide tourists with a one-of-a-kind chance to deeply appreciate each region’s distinctive attractions and scenery.

For further information, visit www.westjr.co.jp/global/en/train/.

Download the PDF of this G20 Osaka Summit Special