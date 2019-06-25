  • History, botanical wonders and the arts await in Okayama
    Okayama Korakuen Garden, with Okayama Castle in the background, is located in the prefecture's capital.
    Yayoi Kusama's artwork "Red Pumpkin" is exhibited on Naoshima Island at the Setouchi Triennale 2019.
    Kurashiki's traditional townscape
    Okayama is known for its high-quality fruit.

History, botanical wonders and the arts await in Okayama

Okayama Prefecture is blessed with minimal rain and mild temperatures, making the area famous for high-quality fruit. However, travelers to the area will find a bounty beyond delicious produce.

Recommended historic spots include Okayama Korakuen Garden, which dates back about 300 years and was awarded three stars by the Michelin Green Guide Japan. Located in the prefecture’s capital, a trip to the garden can be combined with the well-known Okayama Castle nearby.

The city of Kurashiki is famous for its picturesque merchants’ quarter, where whitewashed earthen buildings allow visitors to appreciate a well-preserved townscape.

Visitors heading to the Seto Inland Sea this year can explore art exhibits at the Setouchi Triennale 2019, which is being held on various islands including those in Okayama. The festival’s theme is “Restoration of the Sea” and is split into spring, summer and fall sessions.

