Shinkansen eases trips from Kansai to Setouchi, Hiroshima

The picturesque Seto Inland Sea area of western Japan is a popular tourist destination, home to a variety of scenic beauty, historic attractions and a rich culinary heritage.

The region is a hop away from major Kansai cities such as Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. It’s easily accessible thanks to the Sanyo Shinkansen, arguably the area’s easiest and most convenient mode of transportation.

The region’s Hiroshima Prefecture has something to entice any inbound traveler.

The capital city of Hiroshima is perhaps best known for the Atomic Bomb Dome, designated as a World Heritage site in 1996. The site forms part of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which is also home to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island | GETTY IMAGES

A short ferry ride away is Miyajima Island, long regarded as one of the “Three Views of Japan,” along with Matsushima in Miyagi Prefecture and Amanohashidate in Kyoto. Visitors to the island are recommended to see the famous Itsukushima Shrine, with its brightly colored pavilions and “floating” torii gate.

For gourmands, Hiroshima has much to offer thanks to the bountiful food the inland sea area provides.

Fresh oysters | HIROSHIMA PREFECTURE

The prefecture is the country’s top producer of oysters, boasting a cultivation history dating back 400 years. Fresh and succulent oysters are available at many restaurants and eateries.

Savory okonomiyaki Japanese pancake | HIROSHIMA PREFECTURE

Okonomiyaki (savory Japanese pancake) is another famous local dish visitors should try. The food contains ingredients such as cabbage, eggs, meat and noodles.

