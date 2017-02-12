Sailor missing after falling into sea from minesweeper off Kochi Prefecture

A Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor was missing Sunday after falling into the sea from a minesweeper off Kochi Prefecture, the MSDF said.

The sailor who is in his 20s fell from the Yakushima while working on the deck with several other crew members around 8:45 a.m. some 10 km (6 miles) south of Cape Muroto, the MSDF said, adding it began searching for him with help from the Japan Coast Guard.

The incident took place as the vessel was returning to Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture after conducting drills in Ise Bay off Mie Prefecture.