Dentsu cuts pay of five executives over employee’s overwork suicide

Advertising giant Dentsu Inc. said it has cut the pay of five board members due to their failure to prevent a suicide by a young employee that was recognized by labor authorities as being caused by overwork.

Dentsu said Wednesday it has also “harshly” penalized three superiors of Matsuri Takahashi, who committed suicide in December 2015 at age 24. The company did not give details on the punishment.

Takahashi’s death prompted labor authorities to investigate Dentsu late last year on suspicion of forcing her to work illegally long hours in violation of the Labor Standards Law.

Company President Tadashi Ishii has said he will resign over the death at a board meeting later this month, when his successor is set to be selected.

The monthly pay of Dentsu Senior Executive Vice President Shoichi Nakamoto, a senior vice president and three executive officers will be cut by 20 percent for three months starting from January.

Dentsu did not disclose the names of four other executives but said they were all responsible for online advertising and sales operations in which Takahashi was engaged.

The announcement came a day after Dentsu announced pay cuts for 17 executives as punishment for overcharges and other improper practices in its online advertising services over the past few years.

Two of those punished over Takahashi’s suicide were also subject to pay cuts related to the improper online ad operations, meaning their pay will be cut for six months.

Dentsu said it will take further steps to prevent a recurrence when investigations into its labor management are complete.