Japan’s youngest mayor, 32, exits over conviction for taking bribes in 2013

The mayor of a central Japan city resigned Monday after he was convicted last month of taking bribes in 2013 while serving as an assembly member.

Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, Mayor Hiroto Fujii, 32, who became the youngest city mayor in Japan in June 2013, has maintained his innocence, but the Nagoya High Court overturned a lower court acquittal late last month, sentencing him to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, with a ¥300,000 ($2,600) fine.

Fujii immediately appealed to the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, Fujii told a city assembly meeting that he planned to resign and run in the mayoral election on Jan. 29.

According to the high court, Fujii received a total of ¥300,000 from a company president in connection with the installation of a water-cleaning system at a school in the city.

Fujii told an assembly meeting Monday that the deputy mayor would serve as acting head of the city from Tuesday.