‘Takeji Fujishima Exhibition: The 150th Anniversary of His Birth’

July 23-Sept. 18

Fujishima Takeji (1867-1943), known for his yōga (Western-style) works, moved to Tokyo to study painting at the age of 17. Later, after three years of teaching at a middle school in Mie Prefecture, he was recommended by Kuroda Seiki (1866-1924) — a painter who championed Western ideas of art in Japan — to be an assistant professor at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts (present-day Tokyo University of the Arts).

Influenced by early 1900s post-impressionism and fauvism while studying in France and Italy, Fujishima established himself as an academic of Western art upon his return to Japan. After visiting South Korea for the first time in 1913, however, his artistic focus shifted toward East Asia and Japanese-style painting.

Around 160 items trace Fujishima’s career, including some by masters he met in Europe.

Nerima Art Museum; 1-36-16 Nukui, Nerima-ku, Tokyo. Nakamurabashi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3577-1821; www.neribun.or.jp/museum.html