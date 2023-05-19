SETOUCHI SIGHTS

HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima Orizuru Tower

Facility offers perspective on past tragedy, shares bright hopes for the future

Hiroshima was the first city to suffer an atomic bombing. Today, it attracts many tourists from across Japan and overseas who wish to learn about peace from the repercussions of that watershed event, which destroyed the city and ushered in the nuclear age.

One legacy of the bombing is the Atomic Bomb Dome, which is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Standing next to it is Hiroshima Orizuru Tower, which opened in 2016 as a tourist site.

On the roof of the facility is an observation deck where visitors can simultaneously view the dome and Mount Misen, part of Hiroshima’s other World Heritage Site, the Itsukushima Shrine on Itsukushima island (popularly known as Miyajima). The observatory has a wooden deck open on all sides, allowing breezes to pass through. Visitors can admire beautiful panoramic views while considering the history of the area.

Hiroshima Orizuru Tower’s observation deck offers panoramic views of Hiroshima. | HIROSHIMA ORIZURU TOWER

The 12th floor offers access to the top of the Orizuru Wall, a hollow glass space that extends the length of the building and is formed by glass panels along the exterior. Visitors can fold an origami crane and toss it into the space, adding their hopes for peace to the many cranes already there. Guests can also try interactive digital contents based on the motif of the cranes. In addition to a cafe, the ground floor is home to a souvenir shop where local Hiroshima-themed goods line the shelves. This floor showcases the best of Hiroshima Prefecture, all in one place.

Another notable feature of Hiroshima Orizuru Tower is the winding ramp called the “Sampo” Spiral Slope, which leads from the ground floor all the way to the observation deck. The Sampo, which is Japanese for “relaxing walk,” also has a spiral slide about 70 meters long inside it so children and adults alike can take an enjoyable ride down.

Along the ramp, the “2045 Nine Hopes” project features murals created to express hopes ahead of the year 2045, which will mark 100 years since the end of World War II. Nine artists from different generations, all associated with Hiroshima in one way or another, expressed aspirations considering the past, present and future. The murals on display include those by Western-style painter Tsuneki Miura, an A-bomb survivor, and Motoi Yamamoto, a modern artist active in Japan and abroad.

The ‘2045 Nine Hopes’ art project offers expressions of hope for the future. | HIROSHIMA ORIZURU TOWER

Hiroshima suffered unprecedented devastation, but its people and its economy are thriving once again. Hiroshima Orizuru Tower was built with the wish that it would paint in the eyes of each visitor the strength of the people who rebuilt this city and a future full of kindness. It attracts many tourists as a spot that communicates the inspiration and charm of Hiroshima.

URL: https://www.orizurutower.jp/en/

Address: Otemachi 1-2-1, Naka Ward, Hiroshima, Hiroshima Pref.

Hours: Observation deck: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5 p.m.); Souvenir shop: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tel: 082-569-6803

KAGAWA

Unpenji Ropeway

Swift cable car quickens journey to mystic Buddhist mountaintop temple

Tourists can straddle the border between Kagawa and Tokushima prefectures on the Unpenji Ropeway, which is among Japan’s longest and largest. This swift, exhilarating 2,594-meter adventure in the sky takes only seven minutes to complete, allowing 101 visitors per cabin to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature and sea. Upon its arrival at the top of Mount Unpenji, one can enjoy the scenery while relaxing with a cup of coffee.

The Unpenji Ropeway offers passengers spectacular scenery as they travel 2.6 kilometers in just seven minutes.

This massive cable car operates daily, making runs every 20 minutes from 7:20 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. (last downhill service) from March to November, and from 8 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. (last downhill service) from December to February. Visitors can enjoy many different views depending on the season and time of day.

The fare for a round trip is ¥2,200 for adults, ¥1,650 for junior high and high school students, and ¥1,100 for elementary school students.

Travelers can enjoy a stroll around Unpenji temple, which is about a three-minute walk from the cable car terminus. The temple, perched atop 911-meter Mount Unpenji, is known as a meditative place, as it is the highest point on the 88-temple Buddhist pilgrimage known as the Shikoku Henro, surrounded by ancient trees that give it a sense of otherworldly divinity.

The ropeway can also be used to access the Sky Swing at nearby Unpenji Summit Park.

People on the Buddhist pilgrimage known as the Shikoku Henro make their way to Unpenji temple.

The Sky Swing at Unpenji Summit Park provides amazing views from the summit of Mount Unpenji.

URL: http://www.shikoku-cable.co.jp/

Address: Onoharacho 1974-57, Kannonji, Kagawa Pref.

Access: 15 min. by car from the Onoharacho Interchange on the Takamatsu Expressway

Tel: 0875-54-4968

OKAYAMA

Ario Kurashiki

Multitude of stores and eateries make for enjoyable visit to Seto Inland Sea

Kurashiki, known for tourist sites such as the Bikan Historical Area and the Ohara Museum of Art, hosted the G7 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting in April.

The clock tower at the north exit of JR Kurashiki Station stands in front of Ario Kurashiki.

Ario Kurashiki, a mall operated by Seven & I Holdings, is accessible directly from JR Kurashiki Station. It has more than 100 shops, including a supermarket, a drugstore, a shoe store and various clothing stores. The Cocokarafine, Akachan Honpo, Muji, Seven-Eleven, Jins, ABC Mart and Jump Shop stores in the mall are duty-free shops. The supermarket also houses Tenmaya Furusatokan, a section featuring local specialties that is perfect for picking up souvenirs.

Ario Kurashiki’s large food court, with more than 30 eateries spread across two floors and a play area for children, is sure to have something to appeal to every taste.

Diners can choose their own toppings, from hard-boiled eggs with soft yolks to freshly cooked tempura, to garnish udon wheat noodles that they heat up themselves.

URL: https://kurashiki.ario.jp/lang/en/

Address: Kotobukicho 12-2, Kurashiki, Okayama Pref.

Hours: Ario Mall: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (some shops open at 9 a.m.; see website for details); Restaurants: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tel: 086-434-1111

HIROSHIMA

Denko-sekka

Savory pancake teases taste buds

Okonomiyaki is a savory pancake-like dish of vegetables and most anything you like cooked on a griddle. The Hiroshima version is synonymous with restaurant chain Denko-sekka, which takes great care sourcing its ingredients. Its mainstay okonomiyaki, called Denko-sekka, has an amusing dome-like appearance, wrapped in two eggs beaten and baked into a thin sheet. It has a soft airy texture, with finely chopped perilla adding a refined touch.

Mouth-watering okonomiyaki, chock-full of vegetables, sits atop Chinese-style noodles.

URL: https://okonomiyaki-denko-sekka.com/

Address: Full Focus Bldg., 6F, Matsubaracho 10-1, Minami Ward, Hiroshima, Hiroshima Pref.

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. (last order 10:30 p.m.)

Tel: 082-568-7851

