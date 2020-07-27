Resort committed to guests’ safety

Summer in Niseko has it all, with mild temperatures and low humidity, breathtaking scenery, amazing produce, activities at every turn and outstanding self-contained accommodations. The latter are ideal for family vacations, romantic sojourns, golf trips or spacious and solo workcations alike.

Reaching the Niseko area, more popularly known as a mecca for snow sports, is easier than many think. Daily flights from Tokyo see visitors touching down on

Sapporo soil within 90 minutes. From there, visitors can reach Niseko in under two hours by car.

Local accommodation provider MnK Niseko has long catered to guests in search of a resort experience. The company’s Country Resort and The Orchards provide spacious homes, food and beverage options as well as on-site activities such as nature trails, dedicated play areas and EdVenture summer camp experiences. MnK also takes pride in its focus on cleanliness and safety, concepts that particularly resonate during the coronavirus crisis.

The Orchards is located amid the fertile plains between Mount Yotei and Mount Niseko-Annupuri offering stunning views of both mountains. The award-winning development features a selection of light-filled and contemporary two to six bedroom fully furnished homes. At Orchards Clubhouse, the on-site concierge can help guests reserve a Michelin-starred restaurant, rafting trip, cycling excursion or share the best hiking paths and fishing spots.

MnK’s Country Resort chalets are situated alongside the Shiribetsu River, surrounded by a tranquil forest. Many properties boast views of Mount Yotei, while others lie in proximity to the peaceful Osawa Stream.

On-site restaurants, Tomo Niseko and J’ai la Patate, provide for memorable resort dining experiences; MnK also operates a BBQ rental service, perfect for enjoying the best of local produce and eating outdoors.

For the young and the young at heart, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the summer in Niseko.

