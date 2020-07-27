Festival boasts local brews and eats

Autumn marks a sense of accomplishment for Niseko’s farming community. The district is renowned for its fertile landscape and nutrient-rich volcanic soil, which contributes to some of the best produce to be found in Japan.

A direct beneficiary of this ample harvest is Niseko’s local food and drink scene that is growing every year. From under-the-radar breweries to producers of artisanal foodstuffs — Niseko caters to all.

All that and more is the focus of the Niseko Autumn Food Festival, an annual event that celebrates Niseko’s incredible produce and turns the bounty into a street party.

The festival is a celebration of the area’s harvest and restaurant scene, organized with local event production partner Made in Hokkaido.

Running from Sept. 17 to 21, the 2020 festival is a delicious showcase of the region’s robust dining scene and seasonal wares.

Participants, such as Niseko Pizza, represent the best of the town’s restaurants, bars and food service providers.

Klass Kitchen wowed festival visitors in 2019 with a vibrant fresh potato gnocchi, romesco sauce, smoked beef cheek and salsa verde. Will they repeat their success again?

Visitors can talk with staff from private catering and grocery delivery business, Niseko Gourmet, who have published a harvest cookbook, a delightful compendium of recipes and local stories.

Lovers of a decent brew, whether that be of the alcoholic or caffeinated kind, are well advised to search out festival participants Niseko Tap Room or Cedar Coffee.

Visitors staying in Niseko are welcome to attend the official after-party event at Musu once festival proceedings wind down for the day. Live music is also a big staple of the festival, spanning jazz, taiko drumming, rock and bossa nova performances, among many others.

www.nisekotourism.com/2020-naffDownload the PDF of this Niseko Summer Special